Rhumbline Advisers Sells 74,970 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,983 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 74,970 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Seagate Technology worth $13,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 86,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,902 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on STX shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $95.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.83 and a 200 day moving average of $72.45. Seagate Technology plc has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $5,396,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,804 shares of company stock valued at $25,020,650 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.