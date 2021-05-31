Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

RMBI stock opened at $14.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $188.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.16. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $14.75.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 19.99%.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

