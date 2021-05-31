Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 326,000 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the April 29th total of 221,200 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.

RMBI stock opened at $14.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.55. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $188.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Richmond Mutual Bancorporation alerts:

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 6.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 33.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 173.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,373,000 after buying an additional 82,297 shares in the last quarter. 28.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.