RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $358.97 Million

Analysts expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to post $358.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $356.50 million to $364.01 million. RingCentral reported sales of $277.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on RNG. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.43.

In other news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $1,511,132.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,156 shares in the company, valued at $53,282,674.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total transaction of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,168,490.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,250 shares of company stock valued at $16,604,741. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in RingCentral by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in RingCentral by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded up $4.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.47. 1,438,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,013. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,049.88 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $449.00.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

