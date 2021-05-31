RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $275.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research cut their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $428.43.

NYSE:RNG opened at $262.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.86. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1,049.88 and a beta of 0.68.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,168,490.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total value of $137,977.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,486 shares in the company, valued at $4,277,624.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,250 shares of company stock worth $16,604,741 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

