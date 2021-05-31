Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $25,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $59.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.57.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $427,263.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,431.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,264.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,137 shares of company stock worth $3,924,084 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RBA. Raymond James raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.