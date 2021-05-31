Robert W. Baird Raises Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $375.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $375.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $332.90.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $323.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of -96.53 and a beta of 0.99. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $168.46 and a 12 month high of $339.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 51.65% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.76) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 28.6% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,891,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 93.1% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

