Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX) Director Sells C$89,665.00 in Stock

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX) Director Michel Doyon sold 227,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total transaction of C$89,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,528,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$603,560.

RBX stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.40. The company had a trading volume of 997,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Robex Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.29 and a 1 year high of C$0.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$239.65 million and a P/E ratio of 5.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.44.

Robex Resources Company Profile

Robex Resources Inc, a junior operation and exploration mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold deposits. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali. It also holds four exploration permits, including Mininko and Kamasso exploration permits located in southern Mali; and Sanoula and Kolomba exploration permits situated in west Mali.

