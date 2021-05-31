Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX) Director Sells C$89,665.00 in Stock

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX) Director Michel Doyon sold 227,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total transaction of C$89,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,528,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$603,560.
RBX stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.40. The company had a trading volume of 997,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Robex Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.29 and a 1 year high of C$0.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$239.65 million and a P/E ratio of 5.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.44.
Robex Resources Company Profile
