Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) & Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Head to Head Survey

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.5% of Assertio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Assertio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Assertio and Rocket Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assertio 0 0 4 0 3.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals 0 1 12 0 2.92

Assertio presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 93.37%. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $59.18, indicating a potential upside of 39.25%. Given Assertio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Assertio is more favorable than Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Assertio and Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assertio $106.28 million 0.74 -$28.14 million ($1.08) -1.68 Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$139.70 million ($2.52) -16.87

Assertio has higher revenue and earnings than Rocket Pharmaceuticals. Rocket Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assertio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Assertio and Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assertio -57.78% -80.60% -19.84% Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A -41.62% -33.45%

Volatility & Risk

Assertio has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Assertio beats Rocket Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc., a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis. It also provides CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for the treatment of migraine, nausea, photophobia, and phonophobia; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; and SPRIX, an NSAID for the short term management of moderate to moderately severe pain that requires analgesia at the opioid level. The company was formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Assertio Holdings, Inc. in May 2020. Assertio Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption. The company also has a clinical stage in vivo adeno-associated virus program for Danon disease, a multi-organ lysosomal-associated disorder leading to early death due to heart failure. It has license agreements with Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center; Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas (CIEMAT), Centro de Investigacion Biomedica En Red, and Fundacion Instituto de investigacion Sanitaria Fundacion Jimenez Diaz; CIEMAT and UCL Business PLC; The Regents of the University of California; and REGENXBIO Inc. The company also has a research and collaboration agreement with Lund University; and strategic collaboration agreement with Stanford University School of Medicine. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

