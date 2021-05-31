Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:RSVAU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on May 31st

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:RSVAU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, May 31st. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 2nd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSVAU opened at $16.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $34.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSVAU. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,405,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,900,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,975,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,314,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,676,000.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

