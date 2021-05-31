Rossmore Private Capital Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,606 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.3% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.22.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $227.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $442.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.55 and its 200 day moving average is $214.78. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.