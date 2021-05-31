Rossmore Private Capital Has $3.22 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,772 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Terry L. Blaker grew its position in Adobe by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 2,995 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Adobe by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,048 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $504.58 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.08 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.