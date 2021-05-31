Rossmore Private Capital Purchases 520 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $203.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $148.80 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.16.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

