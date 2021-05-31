Rossmore Private Capital Purchases 907 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2,867.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.61.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $126.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.92 and a 200 day moving average of $118.68. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.