Rossmore Private Capital Raises Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $742,997,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,829,000 after buying an additional 2,946,033 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 390.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,252,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,636,000 after buying an additional 1,793,428 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 82.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,579,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,316,000 after buying an additional 1,163,053 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,309,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,488,000 after buying an additional 801,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $83.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.