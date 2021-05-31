Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KBCSY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded KBC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

Get KBC Group alerts:

Shares of KBCSY opened at $41.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.50. KBC Group has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $41.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.73.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.