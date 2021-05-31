Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$139.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$131.00 to C$139.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.02.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $103.99 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $64.34 and a 52-week high of $104.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 15.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,954,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,761,904,000 after purchasing an additional 714,939 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,908,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,962,000 after acquiring an additional 584,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,331,481,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,896,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,524,000 after acquiring an additional 597,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,923 shares in the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

