Royal Bank of Canada Trims Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Target Price to $480.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $416.81.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $331.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $167.86 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $317.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.55.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total value of $790,424.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total transaction of $28,021,676.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,313.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 449,599 shares of company stock worth $154,225,711. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

