Royce & Associates LP Acquires 32,500 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,042,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.03% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $15,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $17.53 on Monday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $22.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%. Analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

In other news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 15,087 shares of company stock valued at $265,449 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

