Royce & Associates LP Buys 226,123 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 376.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,123 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.26% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $12,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 24.2% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 10,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

HE stock opened at $43.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average is $38.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.24.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $642.95 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

