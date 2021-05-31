Royce & Associates LP Decreases Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 81.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402,904 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Magnite were worth $12,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Magnite by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,674,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,927,000 after purchasing an additional 644,039 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magnite by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,682,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,673,000 after purchasing an additional 592,933 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Magnite by 12,327.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,453,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,176 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Magnite by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,138,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,954,000 after purchasing an additional 465,745 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Magnite by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 957,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,400,000 after purchasing an additional 26,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $29.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average is $34.89. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.12 and a beta of 2.35.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGNI. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

In other Magnite news, CFO David Day sold 20,125 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $945,673.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,977,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 105,138 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $2,731,485.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 524,392 shares of company stock valued at $18,059,558. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

