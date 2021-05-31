Royce & Associates LP Grows Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,728 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.26% of Kemper worth $13,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,857,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,056,000 after acquiring an additional 453,444 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,196,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,225,000 after acquiring an additional 233,035 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kemper by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,974,000 after buying an additional 96,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kemper by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,632,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kemper by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 787,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,467,000 after buying an additional 33,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPR opened at $74.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.77. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

