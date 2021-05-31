Royce & Associates LP Has $13.86 Million Stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 43.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 446,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in CTS were worth $13,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after buying an additional 94,428 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CTS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CTS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in CTS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in CTS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTS stock opened at $38.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.84. CTS Co. has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.73.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. CTS had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. CTS’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

