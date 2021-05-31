Royce & Associates LP Lowers Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 298,303 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $14,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,572,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $275,933,000 after acquiring an additional 536,260 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 83.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the first quarter worth about $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $86,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 459,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,888,291.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 13,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $634,506.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,403 shares in the company, valued at $56,029,552.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,979 shares of company stock worth $2,095,777 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of MEI stock opened at $48.38 on Monday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $49.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

