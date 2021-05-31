Royce & Associates LP Purchases 327,205 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 182.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 506,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,205 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.35% of Resideo Technologies worth $14,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $240,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,160.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $29.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 2.57. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resideo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

