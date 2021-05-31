Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Stake Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 24.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $24.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $844.66 million, a PE ratio of -54.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.72 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

