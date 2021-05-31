Safe Haven (SHA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.56 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 33.2% higher against the US dollar. Safe Haven has a market cap of $12.56 million and $745,511.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $443.71 or 0.01236754 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Safe Haven

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

