Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,056,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 57,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of Saia worth $935,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Saia by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,595,000 after acquiring an additional 71,773 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Saia by 1,093.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,077,000 after buying an additional 765,562 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Saia by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 686,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,034,000 after buying an additional 331,841 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 999.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 536,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,765,000 after buying an additional 487,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $62,669,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAIA. Cowen lifted their price objective on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens upgraded Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.79.

SAIA stock opened at $230.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.83. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $249.30.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

