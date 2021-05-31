SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.130–0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $404 million-$412 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.10 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.070–0.050 EPS.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $46.53 on Monday. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $64.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day moving average is $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.64 and a beta of 1.88.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 8,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $498,649.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 54,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,820.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total transaction of $87,793.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,472 shares of company stock worth $2,475,442 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

