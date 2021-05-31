Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.78 million-$60.84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salem Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of SALM stock remained flat at $$2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 45,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,160. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.01 million, a P/E ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salem Media Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 9,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $27,101.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 17,425 shares of company stock worth $52,573 in the last three months. Insiders own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Salem Media Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) by 6,161.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Salem Media Group worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

