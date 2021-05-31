Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $968.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will announce sales of $968.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $987.00 million and the lowest is $957.70 million. Sally Beauty reported sales of $705.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year sales of $3.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 401.89% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 745.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 699,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,271. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

