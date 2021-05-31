SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €121.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €131.67 ($154.90).

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €115.12 ($135.44) on Thursday. SAP has a 1-year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 1-year high of €143.32 ($168.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion and a PE ratio of 25.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is €115.35 and its 200-day moving average is €106.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

