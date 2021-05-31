Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Rating Increased to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SAPIF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Saputo in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC raised Saputo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Saputo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Saputo from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saputo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.25.

Saputo stock opened at $34.75 on Thursday. Saputo has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average is $29.44.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

