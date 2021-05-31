Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Rating Increased to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SAPIF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Saputo in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC raised Saputo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Saputo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Saputo from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saputo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.25.

Saputo stock opened at $34.75 on Thursday. Saputo has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average is $29.44.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

