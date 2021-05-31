SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 374.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $298.12 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $328.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 242.37 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.30.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,908 shares of company stock worth $1,790,734 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.45.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

