Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Decreases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 92.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,942,995 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for approximately 2.6% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $12,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 309.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.38. The stock had a trading volume of 70,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $202.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.16. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

