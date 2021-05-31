Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Has $9.62 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 92.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,201,938 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.0% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,610.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 32,798 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $1,164,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.73. The stock had a trading volume of 16,160,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,194,402. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $216.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

