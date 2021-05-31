Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Sells 320,544 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 90.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,544 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 54,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 317,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,094,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 7.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 350.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

TM traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.98. 4,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,375. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.81 and its 200 day moving average is $151.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.57. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $118.66 and a 52 week high of $166.78.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

