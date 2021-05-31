Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the April 29th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS SBBTF opened at $37.04 on Monday. Schibsted ASA has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $39.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.51.

About Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

