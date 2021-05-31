Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West lessened its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,729 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in Schlumberger by 21.6% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,330,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,180,000 after buying an additional 236,242 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 8.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 265,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 21,701 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Schlumberger by 374.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 83,830 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 75.0% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,400,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,115,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 89.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 41,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.19.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $31.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.71. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 2.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

