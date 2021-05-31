Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Holdings Raised by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,955,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,588 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $159,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,126,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,222 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,919,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,932,000 after buying an additional 427,002 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,437,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,479,000 after buying an additional 253,615 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,336,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,930,000 after buying an additional 119,961 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,053,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,768,000 after buying an additional 94,512 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,674. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.99.

