Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 21,024.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,152 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $11,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $102.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.65. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

