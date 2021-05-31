Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $566,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 350,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $102.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.44. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.57 and a fifty-two week high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

