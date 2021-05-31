Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives C$4.98 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.98.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SES. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Shares of SES stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,846. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.23. The stock has a market cap of C$685.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.15 and a twelve month high of C$4.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$474.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$478.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.82%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total transaction of C$107,924.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 468,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,843,510.59. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 54,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total transaction of C$215,824.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 327,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,289,796.89. Insiders have sold a total of 111,017 shares of company stock worth $443,932 in the last ninety days.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.