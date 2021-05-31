Securian Asset Management Inc Buys 308 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,386 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 15.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,149,000 after acquiring an additional 691,739 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $140,078,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $65,968,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $86,997,000. Finally, Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,630,000 after buying an additional 365,825 shares in the last quarter.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBNY shares. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $249.75 on Monday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $260.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.