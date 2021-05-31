Securian Asset Management Inc Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,284,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $969,334,000 after acquiring an additional 258,583 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Textron by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 347,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,508,000 after acquiring an additional 157,762 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,043,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $451,082,000 after acquiring an additional 232,426 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Textron by 332.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,511 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXT opened at $68.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.80. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Also, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

