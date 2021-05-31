Securian Asset Management Inc Has $1.17 Million Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

MPW stock opened at $21.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

