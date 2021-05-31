Securian Asset Management Inc Has $886,000 Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $77.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day moving average is $71.36. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

