Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7,338.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 96,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $928,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 122,141 shares in the company, valued at $6,301,254.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $151,681.14. Insiders sold 113,033 shares of company stock worth $5,839,505 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $51.29 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.13.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

