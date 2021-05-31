Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Quanta Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Quanta Services by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in Quanta Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Quanta Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

In other news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $2,976,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,226,439.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 167,384 shares of company stock valued at $14,010,724 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PWR stock opened at $95.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.26. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $101.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.33.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

