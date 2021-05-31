Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) will announce $4.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the highest is $6.00 million. Seres Therapeutics posted sales of $6.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year sales of $22.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.22 million to $38.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $64.85 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $175.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.99% and a negative net margin of 340.59%.

MCRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

MCRB stock opened at $21.11 on Monday. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 3.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,710,000 after acquiring an additional 252,551 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,999,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,527,000 after buying an additional 175,753 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,950,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,513,000 after buying an additional 126,515 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $76,063,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 37.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,647,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,116,000 after buying an additional 1,002,659 shares during the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

